Laser pointed at military plane near Charlotte-Douglas Airport, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Someone pointed a laser at a military cargo plane late Thursday night as it was approaching Charlotte-Douglas Airport, officials say, according to WSOC.

WSOC pulled the air traffic control audio after pilots alerted authorities around 11 p.m.

Crews reported a green laser hit the left side of a U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft cockpit when it was about 3,000 feet in the air and 12 miles north of the airport. The laser could have blinded the pilots.

Officers said they weren’t able to find anyone involved after the Federal Aviation Administration contacted them and that it’s hard to identify suspects in these cases.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation typically offers up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone caught pointing a laser at a plane faces a felony and could spend five years behind bars.