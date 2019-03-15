King community rallies around young woman battling life-threatening flu complications

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING, N.C. -- Inside the sanctuary at Capella Church of Christ in King, Pastor Donald Davis points out the spot 24-year-old Janna Kiger usually sits every Sunday alongside her family.

“[She] has a wonderful sense of humor, her smile lights up a room, very beautiful blue eyes that everyone just enjoyed to be around,” Davis said.

Kiger has been noticeably absent in services since she was hospitalized last Friday with flu complications.

“The doctor told them she’s one in a million, and of course we already knew that knowing Janna personally. But he said out of a million people who get the flu, one ends up in this condition,” Davis said. “It is devastating to see that.”

Davis explained that Kiger had to undergo heart surgery at Duke Hospital, but is now awake and alert.

“And that’s what they keep saying is they can see her eyes now and that brings a lot of comfort,” he said.

Poplar Springs Church in King will hold a service at 6 p.m. Sunday to pray for Kiger's recovery, as well as collect an offering for her medical expenses.

Davis said the 24-year-old is facing a long road to recovery, but has the entire community behind her.

“Janna is a force to be reckoned with. She’s small but she’s got a heart that’s tremendous and has a spirit and a soul that’s just as big,” he said.