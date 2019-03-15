Dave & Buster’s restaurant is opening at Hanes Mall in a few months and will be hiring more than 200 employees
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dave & Buster’s confirmed Thursday it will open its Hanes Mall location on May 13 and will hire more than 200 employees, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.
The business, which mixes arcade-style games with a restaurant and sports bar, will occupy a 31,756-square-foot space on the lower level next to the closed Sears store.
Dave & Buster’s says on its website that its locations typically range from 26,500 square feet to 40,000 square feet. It lists midway seating for 50 and up to 200 for special events. It tends to prefer a two-level storefront.
The company said the positions include servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more. Job candidates are asked to apply online at www.daveandbusters.com/careers.
Speculation about the chain coming to Hanes Mall had been swirling for several months before the Journal reported in June that a map posted on the website of the mall’s owner, CBL & Properties, showed a Dave & Buster’s in a space in the mall that was under renovation.
