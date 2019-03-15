Chick-fil-A to release key lime pie drink, NC remains 3rd in solar industry and more

In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Chick-fil-A's upcoming key lime pie drink, North Carolina which remains 3rd in the solar industry and Facebook which lost 15 million users in the United States since 2017.
