Chick-fil-A to release key lime pie drink, NC remains 3rd in solar industry and more

Posted 6:24 am, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 06:15AM, March 15, 2019

In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Chick-fil-A's upcoming key lime pie drink, North Carolina which remains 3rd in the solar industry and Facebook which lost 15 million users in the United States since 2017.

