Caitlin Finds No Answers in Medicine – the podcast episode 3

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When Caitlin Little suffered a traumatic brain injury and, even more than a year later, couldn’t remember anything since the accident, her parents turned desperately to modern, medical science for answers … and what they got was a collective shrug.  Doctor after doctor – the best specialists around – all said they couldn’t find anything wrong with her.  Some suggested Caitlin might simply be choosing not to remember.  And that’s when her parents went down the darkest road of their lives.  Could this all be fake?  Is it all a trick Caitlin is playing on everyone?

