× Burglary suspect arrested after man seen stealing from garage in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect was arrested after a homeowner spotted a man walking out of his garage with stolen items, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim reported they were at home in the area of Roy Farlow Road at about 5:40 a.m. Wednesday when someone knocked on the door.

The victim spoke to the suspect through the door and asked him to leave the property.

At 7:20 a.m., the homeowner then saw the same person walking out the front of their detached garage. Several items were taken from the victim’s garage and work van.

With a description of the suspect, the sheriff’s office was able to track down and arrest Terry Allen Brady, 31, of Sophia, North Carolina.

Brady was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle and two counts of felony possession of stolen goods/property.

He received a $25,000 secured bond.