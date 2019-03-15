Burglary suspect arrested after man seen stealing from garage in Randolph County

Posted 12:15 pm, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:13PM, March 15, 2019

Terry Allen Brady

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect was arrested after a homeowner spotted a man walking out of his garage with stolen items, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim reported they were at home in the area of Roy Farlow Road at about 5:40 a.m. Wednesday when someone knocked on the door.

The victim spoke to the suspect through the door and asked him to leave the property.

At 7:20 a.m., the homeowner then saw the same person walking out the front of their detached garage. Several items were taken from the victim’s garage and work van.

With a description of the suspect, the sheriff’s office was able to track down and arrest Terry Allen Brady, 31, of Sophia, North Carolina.

Brady was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle and two counts of felony possession of stolen goods/property.

He received a $25,000 secured bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.