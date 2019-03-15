Angelina Rice wins Safe Sober Prom Night T-shirt contest, $500 scholarship and grant for teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- It's prom season, which means it's time again for the Safe Sober Prom Night T-shirt contest.

Winston-Salem students submit a design and the winning design is then printed on more than 15,000 shirts.

Students who sign the pledge to stay sober on prom night get a T-shirt.

The winner gets a $500 scholarship and their teacher gets another $500 grant.

This year's winner is Angelina Rice, who says this isn't just a hobby for her.

"I want to go to Guilford Tech next year and study graphic design. And then I might go to Appalachian [State] after that," Rice said.

"One of the main principals of Safe Sober Prom Night is the power of positive peer pressure. And the T-shirt design contest is a big part of the positive peer pressure," said David Daggett, managing partner of Daggett Shuler and a founder of Safe Sober Prom Night.

Rice is taught by Stephanie Messer -- who has had a student from her class win the contest for the past 9 years in a row.

This is the 29th year for the contest.