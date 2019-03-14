× Zion Williamson returns to play for Duke in quarterfinal 3 weeks after injury in shoe blowout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As eight teams across four games ready to put in their all in the Thursday ACC Tournament quarterfinals, one burning questions has been answered.

Zion Williamson will once again hit the court in Duke University’s game against Syracuse University, the final battle of the night, WTVD reports.

Zion missed Duke’s last six games after blowing out his shoe in the first 30 seconds of the rivalry game against UNC.

In his absence, Duke has struggled. The Blue Devils have been a mediocre 3-3, losing twice to UNC and once to Virginia Tech and escaping a defeat at the hands of Wake Forest by centimeters, according to WTVD.

As for Syracuse, they dispatched Pittsburgh without scoring leader Tyus Battle. However, they’ll find Duke a much tougher out if Battle is unable to go.

The winner will march on to the semi-finals joined by the winner of the Virginia versus N.C. State game, the Virginia Tech versus Florida State game and the UNC versus Louisville game.