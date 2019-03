Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A wreck shut down two lanes of traffic early Thursday morning on U.S. Route 52 South in Winston-Salem.

Police responded to a report of a collision involving multiple vehicles near Exit 109 for Interstate 40 Business at about 6:25 a.m.

The wreck closed the two left lanes, causing traffic to backup through the corridor.

The N.C. Department of Transportation expects the scene to end at about 11 a.m.