Winston-Salem city bus hit by unknown projectile with passenger on board

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem Transit Authority bus hit by an unknown projectile Wednesday night.

Winston-Salem police say two windows were shattered as the bus was driving in the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue just before 9 p.m.

There was a driver and one passenger on board when the bus was hit. Neither of them were injured.

The WSTA says the bus suffered several thousand of dollars in damage and will be out of service until it's repaired.

Donna Woodson, the general manager of the transit authority, says she hopes this incident won't deter the community from riding the bus.

"We don't want riders to be discouraged from riding, because we are going to do whatever we can to make sure they are safe and protected," Woodson said.

Police are not saying what struck the bus while they continue the investigation.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.