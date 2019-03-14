Vigil held remembering Sincere Davis at Page High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Hundreds of students and parents from Page High School gathered in the school's football stadium for a vigil for a beloved classmate.

The group held candles as they listened to words of encouragement and fond memories of Sincere Davis from classmates.

Davis was shot and killed at a gathering on North Elm Street on March 2.

One student and teammate said the last few days at school without Sincere at school have been really difficult.

"He was a great person -- and his smile -- and saying that now he’s gone, it’s really hard," said Matthew Camil, the school's kicker on the football team.

During the vigil, students read excerpts of Sincere's favorite poetry.

"He was just a big motivator. The first day I stepped into Page I really didn’t know anyone and he was just able to support me and pull everyone together," Camil said.

The Page High School community continues to look for hope and remain "#26strong."