Video provided by Winston-Salem Fire Department.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Crews responded to a fire at an empty house overnight in Winston-Salem.

At about 11:24 p.m. Wednesday night, a caller reported the fire on the 5,000 block of S. Main Street.

The Winston-Salme Fire Department reports all searches were clear and no one was injured.

The incident is still under investigation.