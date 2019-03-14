Team rallies around injured Southwest High School basketball player

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A host of people from the Southwest High community filled the inside of Salsarita's to support basketball senior Christian Martin.

The school's basketball booster club came up with the idea to raise money through the school's weekly spirit night, but this week the donations went towards Martin's medical bills.

Martin was injured during a basketball game. He was going up for a dunk but hung on the rim before slamming down on the floor head first.

"It's very overwhelming, the support from the community we've received," said an emotional Christina Lee, Martin's mom.

His family will receive 10 percent of the proceeds made Thursday night to help cover medical expenses.

"Thank you all for your prayers and support. Christian really appreciates it and I know it, and he`s a tough guy he`s going to get through it," said Taylor Thompson, Martin's sister.

With the amount of support shown during the benefit for Christian, the Southwest Guilford High School community is keeping its spirits high as it rallies around Christian.

"To have something positive and see people surround and rally around something even though it`s tragic, in this case, we`re expecting Christian to recover," said Guy Shavers, Southwest Guilford Head Basketball Coach.

The team will compete in the state championship this weekend. The coach says they will hold up the number five for Christian and are hoping to bring the big win home for him too.