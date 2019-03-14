× Teacher gives $200 thank you to NC teenager who returned stranger’s wallet

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Fayetteville teenager continues to be recognized for a good deed — and now he’s got some extra spending money because of it, WTVD reports.

Earlier this month, 16-year-old Justice Cochrane made headlines for turning in a wallet containing $700 that he found on the ground at a bus stop.

“I didn’t want to (keep) it,” he told WTVD. “Because if I was the person, I wouldn’t want to lose that much money.”

Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright stopped by Westover High School to commend Justice for his honesty, and to give him a certificate of recognition.

And now the story gets even better.

Wake County teacher Ray Harper saw the story on the news and decided he wanted to do more for Cochrane. So he went to the teen’s school Wednesday and gave him $200 of his own money as a reward. Harper calls his action “a blessing for a blessing.”