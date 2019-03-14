Response to crash that killed 10-year-old took ‘excessive’ amount of time, Randolph County EMS director says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A local EMS director said a delay in response time should not have happened.

On Feb. 13, 10-year-old David Pulido was a passenger in a car that was in a three-vehicle crash.

He was on his way to school, but ended up dying from injuries sustained in the wreck.

The fire department was on the scene of the crash within minutes but waited several more for Randolph County EMS to arrive.

"The state goal, and our local protocol is 90 seconds for shoot time, meaning that when the call comes in, they have 90 seconds to get the wheels turning on the ambulance," said Donovan Davis, the emergency services director for Randolph County.

He said that did not happen on the 13th.

The initial call went out at 7:43 a.m., with an ambulance assigned two minutes later.

"Our unit was assigned at 7:45 a.m., and was en route after the shift change at 7:51. They arrived on scene at 8:01," said Bradley Beck, major for Randolph County EMS.

Crew change happens at 8 a.m., 17 minutes after the initial call at 7:43 a.m.

"The new crew had just arrived as the call went out, so it all happened simultaneously," added Davis. "They decided to go ahead and switch so the new crew would be on and the night crew could go home."

It took six minutes for the new crew to head out the door.

"We have to give a report on narcotics," explained Beck. "Both parties, oncoming and off-coming, have to go through and count, because if we have an inaccurate count ... it's federal regulations."

But Davis said the hand-off should not have taken that long.

"It does take maybe an extra minute long," he said. "We felt [this] took an excessive amount of time based on our protocol and our goals."

Now, the team is taking a serious look at how they handle shift changes, so it doesn't happen again.

"Make sure we move through that process quicker, so we don't have that same kind of issue," said Beck. "We're constantly improving every day, and that's our goal. We want to provide as good of care as we want for our patients."

The two crew members who were getting off of their shift that morning were written up.

FOX8 did reach out to David Pulido's family, but was told they did not want to revisit that tragic morning.