Police searching for Asheboro woman after chase, crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Asheboro police are trying to find the woman involved in a police chase and crash on Jan. 9 in Randolph County.

Jennifer Michelle Brower Auman, 38, of Asheboro, is charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, two counts of failure to stop at a red light, driving while license revoked, driving left of center, improper passing on right, speeding, improper passing, fail to wear seat belt, failure to maintain lane control, reckless driving to endanger and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for her. Officers have struggled to locate her after she was released from the hospital.

At 10:33 a.m. on Jan. 9, Asheboro police stopped a car.

The driver was out of the car when the passenger, identified as Auman, got into the driver's seat and drove off.

Asheboro police say Auman was wanted for felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of cocaine. During the traffic stop, she gave officers a fake name.

Officers began to chase the vehicle due to its aggressive and erratic driving.

Once the chase went out of the city limits, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office and Highway Patrol took over.

A North Carolina trooper deployed stop sticks, causing the vehicle to flip on N.C. Highway 49 near Salem Church Road.

Auman was conscious, but injured. She was taken to the hospital.

When she was released, officers tried to find her unsuccessfully.

Police report leads have been exhausted.

Anyone with any information regarding Auman's whereabouts is urged to contact 9-1-1 or call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 336-672-CRIME or 7463 if you wish to remain anonymous.