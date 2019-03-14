Page High School remembers Sincere Davis, holds vigil in his honor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Page High School community will come together to honor Sincere Davis Thursday night.

Principal Erik Naglee said a candlelight vigil in the football stadium is just one event students planned in Davis's memory.

“He did some incredible things here, touched a lot of lives, just an incredible smile (and) was very outgoing. (He) made friends with lots of different people here at Page High School and in the community,” Naglee said.

Davis died Tuesday following a shooting at an apartment complex off North Elm St on the night of March 2.

The school principal sat alongside two of Davis' teammates and close friends Thursday to talk about the legacy Davis leaves behind at the school.

“He was my best friend man, his personality would light up a whole room his smile, always making other people laugh,” said Tyrone Ashley, a senior student at Page.

"From the day I met him, he treated me like a brother,” Julian Duncan said.

Both students are members of Team Voyage, a group of African-American male students volunteering in the community.

The group is now planning several events to honor Davis, including a poetry bash and a flag football game.

"We’re trying to figure out what he loved to do and honor him in that way,” Duncan said.

While the entire school is still struggling with the loss, Ashley said students are looking out for one another.

“Nobody’s too good to show their feelings, that doesn’t make you a man to not show your feelings, don’t be afraid to ask for help, we’re all here for you,” he said.

The group also plans to paint the school's spirit rock with Davis's football number, #26, in remembrance.