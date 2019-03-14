NC-based Butterball recalls 78,000 pounds of turkey amid salmonella ‘outbreak’

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — Butterball recalled about 78,000 pounds of raw, ground turkey after a two-state “outbreak” of Salmonella Schwarzengrund illnesses, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The FSIS discovered the issue along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health partners.

Five people across two states contracted Salmonella Schwarzengrund illnesses. Wisconsin officials found intact Butterball brand ground turkey samples at the homes of four of those patients.

Butterball, based in Mount Olive, North Carolina, issued the recall of about 78,164 pounds of the turkey products Wednesday.

The products, shipped across the country, were produced on July 7, 2018, and h ave the establishment number “EST. P-7345” in the USDA mark of inspection.

The following products are included in the recall:

48-oz. “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC 22655-71555 or 22655-71557;

48-oz. “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC 22655-71556;

16-oz. “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC 22655-71546;

16-oz. “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC 22655-71547 or 22655-71561;

48-oz. “Kroger GROUND TURKEY FRESH 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC 111141097993;

48-oz. “FOOD LION 15% fat ground turkey with natural flavorings” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC 3582609294.

For more information, review the FSIS’s full recall alert.