Man in Hulk mask robs Kernersville Aldi in possible string of Aldi robberies

Posted 12:07 pm, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 12:06PM, March 14, 2019

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man in a Hulk mask robbed an Aldi in Kernersville.

At about 8:50 a.m., a man in a black hood wearing an orange reflective vest and a green Hulk Halloween mask walked into the Aldi on S. Main Street with a handgun.

Police say he threatened staff and told some employees to go into an office.

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of money, but no one was injured.

Agencies across the state believe the same man may have committed multiple robberies at Aldi locations in multiple cities and towns.

