‘Haunted’ chest of drawers sells in NC after previous owners report strange occurrences

SALISBURY, N.C. — By appearances, this furniture set is not particularly unusual.

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Salisbury wrote on its placard that the set, including a queen canopy bed and a highboy chest of drawers, was hand-carved in the 1950s.

What set it apart, however, was the strange note the ReStore included.

“Please note: previous owner reports that the highboy is haunted,” the note reads.

Allegedly, the man who owned the highboy said he and wife had continuous nightmares while it was in their home.

Not only that, their dogs would not stop barking at it.

Director of Store Operations Elizabeth Brady told The Charlotte Observer they wanted to offer full disclosure on the mysterious set.

“We are a Christian housing ministry, so we didn’t want to not disclose that,” Brady said.

Despite its past, the two-piece set was sold for the full $1,000 price on Wednesday.

Two men visited the ReStore just before noon and picked up the pair, WJZY reports, and uttered a phrase that may give the superstitious chills.

“They are regular customers and they said they were intrigued by it, but they don’t believe in (haunted furniture),” Brady told the Observer.