In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Facebook which has ruled out a service attack as a possibility behind Wednesday's outage, most e-cigarette flavors will be effectively banned from gas stations and convenience stores and retail food prices which are expected to rise this year.
Facebook says outage not due to service attack, most e-cigarette flavors to be effectively banned and more
