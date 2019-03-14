× ‘Check your tickets’: NC lottery says someone there’s a $50,000 Powerball winner in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Someone won $50,000 and they may not know it yet.

The North Carolina Education lottery reported Thursday morning that someone won the five-figure prize in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The ticket was sold at the Rivergate Express on Walker Branch Drive in Charlotte.

“Check your tickets folks!” the NC Education Lottery wrote in a tweet.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers were 18-36-45-47-69 with Powerball 14.