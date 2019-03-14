× Carolina Panthers release left tackle Matt Kalil

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have released left tackle Matt Kalil, according to the team’s official website.

Kalil signed a five-year contract with the Panthers two years ago.

In 2017, he started all 16 games at left tackle but spent all of last season on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Kalil was taken fourth overall in the 2012 NFL Draft and played five seasons for the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Panthers.