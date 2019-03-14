Carolina Panthers release left tackle Matt Kalil

Posted 4:29 pm, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:30PM, March 14, 2019

Matt Kalil #75 (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have released left tackle Matt Kalil, according to the team’s official website.

Kalil signed a five-year contract with the Panthers two years ago.

In 2017, he started all 16 games at left tackle but spent all of last season on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Kalil was taken fourth overall in the 2012 NFL Draft and played five seasons for the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Panthers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.