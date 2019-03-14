$1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot winner says she will donate to Hurricane Florence relief, other charities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Her exact identity remains a mystery, but the winner of the massive $1.5 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot has broken her silence, WPVI reports.
Attorney Jason Kurland, who is representing the winner, shared the millionaire’s plans for her $877,784,124 lump sum.
Instead of hoarding the money, she plans to give back to at least five charities that are special to her.
According to WPVI, the charities named are:
- One SC Fund for Hurricane Florence relief
- Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Columbia
- In The Middle
- City of Simpsonville Art Center
- American Red Cross Alabama Region for Tornado Relief Fund
Kurland said the winner was taking a scenic drive when she spotted a sign advertising the almost-world-record-breaking prize.
She ended up walking into the KC Mart and picking up a ticket on a whim.
“Words can’t describe the feeling of such incredible luck,” the winner said, according to Kurland. “I do realize that such good fortune carries a tremendous social responsibility, and it gives me a unique opportunity to assist, support and contribute to charities and causes that are close to my heart.”
The winner also reportedly said, “I want to make sure I make all of the right decisions, which is why I have taken this amount of time to collect my prize.”