$1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot winner says she will donate to Hurricane Florence relief, other charities

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Her exact identity remains a mystery, but the winner of the massive $1.5 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot has broken her silence, WPVI reports.

Attorney Jason Kurland, who is representing the winner, shared the millionaire’s plans for her $877,784,124 lump sum.

Instead of hoarding the money, she plans to give back to at least five charities that are special to her.

According to WPVI, the charities named are:

One SC Fund for Hurricane Florence relief

Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Columbia

In The Middle

City of Simpsonville Art Center

American Red Cross Alabama Region for Tornado Relief Fund

Kurland said the winner was taking a scenic drive when she spotted a sign advertising the almost-world-record-breaking prize.

She ended up walking into the KC Mart and picking up a ticket on a whim.

“Words can’t describe the feeling of such incredible luck,” the winner said, according to Kurland. “I do realize that such good fortune carries a tremendous social responsibility, and it gives me a unique opportunity to assist, support and contribute to charities and causes that are close to my heart.”

The winner also reportedly said, “I want to make sure I make all of the right decisions, which is why I have taken this amount of time to collect my prize.”