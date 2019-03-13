Suspect arrested after 1 killed, 2 hurt in High Point shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A suspect has been arrested after a man was killed and two women were injured in a shooting Sunday morning, according to High Point police.

Terrence T. Sparks, 29, of High Point, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sparks was arrested around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in Orlando, Florida, by U.S. Marshals.

At about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, neighbors called police. At the scene, officers found one man dead and two women injured outside a home in High Point.

Shawn E. Mitchell Jr., 26, of Winston-Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders after suffering a gunshot wound to the head, according to a High Point police press release.

Police said a 25-year-old High Point woman was shot in the leg and a 22-year-old Thomasville woman was shot in the abdomen.

The woman shot in the leg was treated and released from High Point Regional Hospital.

The woman shot in the abdomen was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro in serious condition.

Police said a fight started at a gas station on Lake Avenue. Then, at least two women were in a fight in the roadway in the 400 block of Lake Avenue with several onlookers, according to police.

Police said at some point during the fight, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot all three suspects.

Anyone with any information can call High Point Police Detective Knight at (336) 887-7864 or Crimestoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.