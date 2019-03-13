Randolph County woman uses pyrography to create art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. - For Jeanette Egan, playing the flute is a way of expressing herself.

“It's just something that pours out from me,” she said. “It's something I don't have to think about.”

She often plays in church and that's a place she also expresses herself in another way.

“I’m a notorious doodler,” she said. “I'm always carrying around a pen.”

Drawing homes is also how she made a living, but more recently her passion for art has really started to heat up.

“I can burn for hours before I realize how much time has passed,” she said. It's call pyrography but she takes it well beyond just burning a design into wood. “Instead of just burnings I started adding color.”

She's constantly trying new things, creating such detail that leaves a lasting impression.

“It does make you feel good to know it's going to be there for some time,” she said.

You can find her work on Instagram and Facebook.

