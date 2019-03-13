× Randolph County man faces break-in charges after alleged victim, neighbors follow him home, confront him

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County man faces several charges after being confronted by one of his alleged victims, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Robert Harold Matthews III, 36, was arrested on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office got multiple calls Tuesday regarding a burglary in progress on Mechanic Road, southwest of Asheboro, where it was reported that Matthews went into a vehicle and stole an iPod Mini.

The victim and other neighbors followed Matthews to his home and confronted him.

Deputies came to the home and Matthews consented to a search, the release said.

During the search, it was discovered that Matthews entered a nearby barn and removed copper and aluminum screens, according to the sheriff’s office. This incident was recorded by security footage.

A basket containing items suspected to have been taken in additional break-ins was discovered and seized. Matthews was placed under arrest and marijuana was found hidden in his sock.

Matthews is charged with:

Felony breaking or entering of a motor vehicle

Felony larceny after breaking/entering

Felony breaking and or entering

Felony possession stolen goods/property

Felony possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises

Misdemeanor possession of a schedule IV controlled substance

Misdemeanor larceny

Misdemeanor first-degree trespassing entering/remaining

Misdemeanor possession marijuana paraphernalia

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than ½ to 1½ oz.

Matthews is being held in the Randolph County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court March 14.