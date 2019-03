Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SARDIS, Miss. — An officer in hot pursuit of a motorcycle ended up hitting another vehicle, leaving a woman dead and the officer in critical condition, WHBQ reports.

At about 8:30 p.m. Monday, the vehicles collided at Highway 315 and Highway 55.

The wreck killed 32-year-old Ericka Hughes, a mother of four from Sardis, Mississippi.

A Sardis police officer was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

Highway Patrol is investigating the collision, according to WHBQ.