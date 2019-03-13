Northern Davidson County community concerned about growing litter problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Lines of litter are taking over one road in northern Davidson County.

Community members say the road, located off of Hickory Tree Road, right behind a Sheetz gas station and a McDonald's, is an eyesore.

It's gotten so bad that one family decided to clean up the mess on their own.

Early Wednesday evening, Davidson County Commissioner Zak Crotts and his family slipped on gloves, grabbed some garbage bags and got to work.

"Davidson County is starting to speak and I think the citizens are starting to get upset about it and I think we are going to see a transition of maybe more citizens stepping up to clean our county," Crotts said.

After collecting close to 10 trash bags in an hour, the message was clear. There's no excuse for littering.

"No matter where you are at you should know that you don't need to wind your window down and throw out a bag of trash or whatever it may be that's in your car," Crotts said.

Littering is illegal in North Carolina. Fines can range from $250 to $1,000 and can include community service requirements.