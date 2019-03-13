× North Carolina animal shelter takes in puppy with chemical burns amid police investigation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — An abused puppy named Hope is now being cared for by Brother Wolf Animal Rescue after being found in a trash bag outside a McDonald’s in Tennessee. The animal rescue says Hope was covered in what looked like chemical burns, WLOS reports.

Brother Wolf says they’re helping the Friends Animal Shelter in Newport, Tennessee, and learned about Hope shortly after the dog arrived at the shelter Friday. They have been assisting Friends Animal Shelter since an abrupt leadership change.

“What happened to Hope is horrific,” said Audrey Lodato, Brother Wolf’s director of animal care. “Thankfully, since we have been helping Friends Animal Shelter through their transition, they knew they could call us for help. We were able to ensure that Hope would get the urgent treatment she needed in order to have the best chance at survival. At just 2 months old, she has already known so much fear, pain, and suffering. We wanted her to finally know love and compassion, for perhaps the first time in her life.”

Dr. Megan McAndrew did an initial exam of the puppy and began treating her with pain medication, antibiotics, topical ointments and wound flushes. Those caring for Hope say she may have to have surgeries, according to WLOS.

“It may take up to two weeks to determine the full extent of tissue damage after such a severe burn. This means that we will continue to monitor her very closely over the next week or so. It’s going to be a long road for her, but she is a strong-willed little girl and I am optimistic she’ll have a steady recovery.” McAndrew said in a release Wednesday. McAndrew is fostering Hope through her healing process and is giving around-the-clock care.

Brother Wolf says they are working with the Newport Police Department to help find whoever hurt the dog. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call police at (423) 623-5556.