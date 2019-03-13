New details emerge in UNCG sexual assault investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- University of North Carolina at Greensboro police say they've identified three suspects tied to a sexual assault investigation and have had in-person discussions with the men.

A student reported the assault to police Tuesday morning. The victim said the assault happened around 1 a.m. when she was in her residence hall.

A statement from UNCG says the individuals believed to be suspects gained access into one of the residence halls through a mutual friend.

UNCG police said Wednesday that the men came in to discuss the case, but were not taken into custody.

The statement says UNCG police will work with the Guilford County District Attorney's Office on the next steps in the process.

A spokesperson with the university says the men are not students at UNCG.

Students said Wednesday they hope to see action taken against whoever is responsible.

"I'm just really horrified and sad," one senior student said. "I just really want justice for that girl and a lot of help for her. I wish she didn't have to deal with the emotional consequences that she's going to deal with,"

University officers say the investigation is ongoing at this time.