NCDOT wants to widen Gallimore Dairy Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The North Carolina Department of Transportation are looking to widen Gallimore Dairy Road. The expansion will stretch from the intersection of N.C. 68 all the way to Airpark Road. They want to turn the two-lane road into five lanes.

Most of the people traveling on Gallimore Dairy Road have the same complaints. They say it's too many cars traveling the road.

"You know Gallimore Dairy Road is always backed up in the mornings, lunchtime, throughout the day," Joe Profitt said.

"Around 3 p.m. until about 5 p.m. it gets a little rough," Tony Miles said.

NCDOT tracks about 20,000 vehicles going up and down this road everyday.

"They just built an industrial park, so there will be more jobs coming and more traffic in and out," Profitt said.

So for the past year, NCDOT paired with an engineering firm to work on these maps, just to give people in the area an idea of what the expansion will look like.

"Working through traffic, getting data, looking at preliminary designs," said Brian Ketner, the project manager. "This is where we are today, kind of at a preliminary design phase. We'll get it out to the public and get those comments before we proceed on in to more detailed design."

They want to make sure drivers who use the road have a say in the expansion.

"We definitely take everything into consideration via environmental impact, right-of-way impacts to properties and businesses and public comments," Ketner said. "If someone makes a suggestion, we do go back and evaluate that as a part of the process."

The project will cost around $25 million and NCDOT hopes to start construction in 2023.

They will hold a public meeting about the project on March 21 at the Church on 68 from 5 to 7 p.m.