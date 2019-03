× Man hit by car on Randleman Road has died

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has died from his injuries after a crash in Greensboro last month, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

On Feb. 23 at 9:13 p.m., 47-year-old Sky Jasper Pratt, of Greensboro, was crossing Randleman Road on foot around Tipperary Drive.

Pratt was hit by a car and taken to a local hospital.

Pratt died on Sunday.

No charges have been filed.

The Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the crash.