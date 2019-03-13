× Man arrested after drug trafficking operation intercepted in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators intercepted a package in a drug trafficking operation in North Carolina, leading to the arrest of a man in Rowan County.

On Tuesday, Concord police investigated a suspicious FedEx package addressed to 1174 Tammy’s Park Road in Salisbury, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Police brought in a K-9 who alerted officers that the package contained or smelled like narcotics.

Officers obtained a search warrant and found 20 one-pound, vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.

Investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Concord Police Department, Salisbury Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the investigation by delivering the package to its intended address.

After it was delivered, a man brought the package into a mobile home and later drove away.

Officers stopped Yoshio Avila-Munoz, 37, at a convenience store in Faith, North Carolina.

The man was taken back to the mobile home where Rowan County deputies searched the space and found the package.

They also found evidence of other packages delivered from California, as well as a handgun, a shotgun, two rifles, methamphetamine and more marijuana.

The sheriff’s office estimates that the drugs seized are worth about $60,000.

He was charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling controlled substances. His bond was set at $1 million.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports that Avila-Muniz spent the last 25 years in the United States without legal documentation.

Immigration officials began to look for Avila-Muniz in 2004 in Cabarrus County, but he evaded arrest.

He could face federal charges for possessing a firearm while in the United States illegally.