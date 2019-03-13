Husband questioned after worker finds woman’s body in North Carolina woods

NASHVILLE, N.C. — Investigators believe they have found the body of a missing Nash County woman, and her husband is now a person of interest, WTVD reports.

Deputies said an NCDOT worker found a body around noon Tuesday in the woods in Edgecombe County two to three miles outside of Leggett on Polk’s Hole Road. Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said in a news conference that the body was decomposed and he suspected foul play was involved.

Diana Alejandra Keel, 38, was first reported missing by her daughter March 7.

Deputies called in her husband, Lynn Keel, for questioning in relation to the case. Deputies have considered him a person of interest, but he is not under arrest.

Nash County deputies went to her home on Old County Home Road in Nashville on Saturday night after her husband told them he’d last seen her Friday.

In 2006, Keel’s previous wife died at their home. It was considered accidental.

Read more at WTVD.