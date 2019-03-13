× Greensboro police release image of vehicle likely involved in homicide of Carolyn Tiger

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police on Wednesday released an image of the vehicle believed to be involved in the homicide of Carolyn Tiger, which happened while two children were in her car with her.

Tiger was killed at approximately 4:35 p.m. on March 3 near the intersection of S. Elm-Eugene Street and Patton Avenue.

Upon arrival, police located a vehicle that had crashed into the fence in the area of South Elm-Eugene and Concord streets.

The victim was identified as Carolyn Rose Tiger, 26, of Greensboro. She was driving a black Nissan, which was also occupied by two children at the time of the shooting, one of which was a small child in a car seat.

The victim’s vehicle was possibly involved in a minor traffic accident with what is described as a newer model light blue Hyundai type vehicle somewhere in the area of South Elm-Eugene and Meadowview Drive.

Both cars drove north on South Elm-Eugene to the area of Patton Avenue where the light blue Hyundai attempted to block in the victim’s vehicle.

The driver of the Hyundai got out of his car and retrieved a rifle from his trunk and opened fire on the victim’s vehicle as it was attempting to leave the area northbound on South Elm-Eugene.

Tiger was shot and pronounced deceased shortly after arrival at Moses Cone Hospital. Witnesses last observed the light blue Hyundai leaving the area traveling east on Patton Avenue.

During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to obtain surveillance video footage from cameras in the area.

Based on the surveillance footage and other information gathered during the investigation it is believed the vehicle, pictured above, is missing the factory hubcaps/wheel covers on both front tires.

The suspect vehicle was last seen leaving the area east on Patton Avenue shortly after the shooting took place.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and may result in a reward up to $2,000.