× Davidson County mom, teenage son arrested on drug charges

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — An 18-year-old and his mom were both arrested on drug charges, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested Andrew Christopher Tavares, 18, of Lexington, on charges of possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell marijuana, possession with intent to sell heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They also arrested his mom, Sandra Lee Watwood, 41, of Lexington, on charges of felony maintaining a dwelling to keep and or use a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice/Narcotics Unit and Traffic and Criminal Enforcement Team searched the home at 1263 Hill Road Lot 5.

There they found 4.4 grams of methamphetamine, 1.5 grams of heroin, 37 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The teenager received a $45,000 secured bond and his mother received a $20,000 secured bond.