Cellphone video shows moment police arrest two people in dangerous Lexington chase

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Two people were put into handcuffs late Tuesday afternoon following a high-speed chase that ended with four people hurt.

At 3:34 p.m. Tuesday, state troopers reported seeing Tre’vahn Burgos, 23, going 90 mph down Interstate 85, which is a 70 mph zone. Authorities said that he refused to stop for troopers and instead sped toward Exit 91.

Authorities then chased Burgos, who also had a female passenger in the car, as he swerved in and out of traffic. During the chase he reportedly ran through front yards and up sidewalks.

Witnesses said that as he sped down Cotton Grove Road and neared the intersection of Linwood, Burgos side-swiped a small blue car. This caused the vehicle to swerve where it was hit by a state trooper’s vehicle and a truck traveling in the opposite direction.

A mother and her child were inside the car and had minor injuries. Two other occupants in the truck, along with the state trooper, were not seriously hurt.

In an attempt to loose authorities, Burgos traveled down a neighborhood Hickory Street, about a quarter of a mile from the crash site. However, due to the neighborhood being a circle, Lexington police and state troopers were able to trap he and his passenger.

People who lived nearby were able to capture the moment on a cellphone camera.

“I saw guns, dogs and cop cars from all different directions,” Ronald Wotten described as he and his wife stood outside on their porch.

Burgos faces numerous charges, including fleeing the scene of an accident, evading arrests and fleeing officers with a minor.

The minor's name and charges they are facing has not been released.