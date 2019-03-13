× Carolina Panthers in talks with South Carolina legislators over possible move across border

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The future of the Carolina Panthers may be in South Carolina.

Already, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based team has begun talks with leaders from Rock Hill about relocating the Panthers’ headquarters and training facility to South Carolina, according to The State, citing U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman and Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys.

The team’s legal representatives have met with a state senator to address possible legislative changes that could make South Carolina a more attractive place for a future headquarters.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and other team officials will continue these talks Wednesday in a meeting with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

The Panthers are looking into the state’s economic incentive laws, according to The State.

As just one example, the team’s players don’t count as full-time employees because they do not work enough hours. By current legislation, this could mean that, if the team moved south, the 53-person roster would not count as new jobs brought to South Carolina and would not qualify the team for certain credits and incentives.

The Panthers and the state could seek changes to this and other economic incentive laws, and those changes could pave the way for a move.

“I view this as the Carolina Panthers in both states, so we have to think about where we’re putting things,” Tepper said in a press conference in July.