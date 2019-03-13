Boeing changing flight-control system after crashes, Dick’s Sporting Goods pulls guns from 125 stores and more

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Boeing which is changing the flight-control system on 737 MAX planes after recent crashes, Dick's Sporting Goods which plans to pull guns from 125 stores and Apple which may be set to launch augmented reality glasses.

