Barnes and Noble Holiday Book Drive brings hundreds of books to High Point schools

HIGH POINT, N.C. — There’s nothing quite like opening a brand-new book and letting your imagination take you to a time or place you’ve never been. And thanks to the High Point Community Foundation and Barnes and Noble shoppers, local students will experience that for themselves.

“You should have seen my students when they came back when all the different books were in the classroom,” said Laura Hall, who teaches third grade. “Especially because as a reading teacher, I want to build that love of reading.”

During its Holiday Book Drive, Barnes and Noble collected more than 1,400 books, retailing for over $15,000. Shoppers were asked at the register if they wanted to pick out a book to donate and many did just that.

“Barnes and Noble always wants to be a strong part of the community,” said Ashby Gunter, store manager of the High Point location. “So every year, every location does a Holiday Book Drive and the local store picks an organization in their community to benefit.

This year, they chose the High Point Community Foundation which works closely with schools through Say Yes Guilford. Part of its mission is to get kids reading by third grade.

“We were able to go through and separate the books for early readers, mid-level readers, high-level readers,” said Paul Lessard with the High Point Community Foundation. “And we brought the books to the school and let the teachers give them to the kids so the teachers were the heroes.”

The books were divided between Fairview Elementary and Northwood Elementary in High Point.

“There are too many kids in our community that really don`t see beyond their neighborhood but if you get them in a book, they can be in Africa, they can be in Antarctica they can be all over the world,” said Lessard. “I think what it does is it opens up the door for learning. And if you can get a kid excited about learning then that`s the key to success.”

Hall says that community support means everything to teachers like her, and their students.

“When they see things like this and books were given, it helps to show the students that people care around them and they`re supporting them with everything they do.”