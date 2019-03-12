Thomasville names new police chief

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The City of Thomasville has named its new police chief.

Current police chief Darren Smith announced his retirement in November 2018.

Six candidates took part in the selection process for the police chief position, according to a press release from the City of Thomasville.

Major Mark Kattner will be the new police chief effective April 1.

He has more than 31 years of law enforcement experience and has been with the City of Thomasville for 21 years. He is a graduate of University of North Carolina-Greensboro, and the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Major Kattner also completed the FBI-Trilogy Training School.