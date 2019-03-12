Watch live: Work crews removing, relocating Winston-Salem confederate monument

Thomasville names new police chief

Posted 10:32 am, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:39AM, March 12, 2019

Major Mark Kattner named new Thomasville Police Chief (via LinkedIn)

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The City of Thomasville has named its new police chief.

Current police chief Darren Smith announced his retirement in November 2018.

Six candidates took part in the selection process for the police chief position, according to a press release from the City of Thomasville.

Major Mark Kattner will be the new police chief effective April 1.

He has more than 31 years of law enforcement experience and has been with the City of Thomasville for 21 years. He is a graduate of University of North Carolina-Greensboro, and the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Major Kattner also completed the FBI-Trilogy Training School.

