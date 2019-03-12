Terry and Bobby Labonte: Brothers and Champions – a “Dirty Air” podcast

Terry and Bobby Labonte grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas. At a young age, they both developed a love for fast cars. Terry, the older brother, was the first to dive into the fast lane of NASCAR. Bobby, the little brother, would soon follow the same career path. The brothers need for speed climaxed with both winning the crown jewel in racing, the NASCAR Series Championship.

FOX8 talks to both drivers in this episode of the podcast, “NASCAR: Dirty Air”.

