Suspect identified after Greensboro officers fire gunshots at suspect accused of driving vehicle at them

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police have released the identity of the suspect accused of driving toward them, causing them to fire their weapons.

Warrants have been issued for Jamie Latoya Penn, 37, of Greensboro, for arson and simple assault.

Officers were called to 3111 Darden Road, Apt H, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to an assault.

Arriving officers learned that Penn allegedly set a door on fire and left the scene in a vehicle.

Another officer found the vehicle and Penn refused to pull over, according to Greensboro police. Police did not initiate a chase.

Penn returned to the scene about an hour later and two officers on foot tried to stop her. Penn sped up, headed in the direction of the officers, according to police.

Police said the officers fired gunshots at Penn, causing the vehicle to crash.

Police said Penn was not shot and was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Penn is at a local medical facility receiving care for an issue unrelated to the incident, Greensboro police said.

The officers involved in the incident are A.M. Ray, 26 and S.D. Johnson, 25. Both are on administrative duty.