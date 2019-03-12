× Plane turns around in air after woman forgets baby at airport

Don’t you hate when you realize your forgot something at home, but you’re already out the door?

One woman had a similar experience when she was sitting on her flight and realized her baby was still at the airport.

She was on a flight over the weekend from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Kuala Lampur, Malaysia, when she remembered that the baby was still sitting in the boarding area, Gulf News reports.

The pilots ultimately decided to turn back around after discussing the situation with flight controllers.

Air traffic control operators at King Abdul Aziz International Airport appeared flustered on a recording of their conversation hit YouTube. The video has over 1 million views.

Newsweek reports that the mother and her child appear to have reunited at the airport.