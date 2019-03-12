Page High School student Sincere Davis has died after shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Page High School student Sincere Davis has died following a shooting on the night of March 2, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Davis, 18, a senior and football player, had been in the hospital since the shooting. Greensboro police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Classmates say Davis was at a gathering at an apartment complex on North Elm Street when he was shot in the head.

Page High School Principal Erik Naglee said Davis was a model student, taking AP classes and staying out of trouble.

Davis's coach, Jared Rolfes, said Davis served as a captain on the football team and was on the school's leadership council.

When FOX8 spoke to Davis' teammates recently, they described him as a "beautiful person" with "outstanding character."

On Tuesday afternoon, Naglee released the following statement:

"It is with great sadness that we share, on behalf of his family, that Page High student Sincere Davis passed away on Tuesday afternoon. Sincere was a beloved member of the Page family and we are devastated by this news. We ask that you please respect the privacy of the Davis family and the Page High family during this difficult time."

Greensboro police have not said what led to the shooting or made any arrests.