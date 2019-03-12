× NC man surprises group of service members by paying for Chick-fil-A in memory of his stepbrother

DURHAM, N.C. — Brothers Jonathan and Stephen Full were with their children at the Chick-fil-A on North Roxboro Street in Durham when two service members in uniform came through the door, WTVD reports.

“It’s always been on my mind to pay for some military members’ meals when I get the chance,” Jonathan said. “It just hit me real good in my heart to do it then.”

Just a week earlier, Jonathan’s stepbrother committed suicide after suffering from severe PTSD when he returned from a tour in Iraq. It was in his memory that the man decided to act.

What the Full brothers were not aware of was that a line of more service members about to enter the restaurant.

“Man is there a bus dropped off somewhere? Did we just hit the motherload here,” he thought. “What I felt moving through my heart is I didn’t care if 200 more showed. I was still going to buy the meal.”

The Full brothers decided to share their story so others would pay it forward as well.