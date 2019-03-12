× Man charged with indecent exposure, hit-and-run at Kernersville Walmart

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man faces multiple charges after an incident at the Kernersville Walmart Tuesday evening, according to a news release from Kernersville police.

Justin Zachary Irvin is charged with indecent exposure, careless and reckless driving and hit-and-run.

Around 5 p.m., officers came to the Walmart at 1130 S. Main St. after a report of an indecent exposure.

The victim told police a man exposed himself to her in the parking lot. The man then got in a vehicle and hit another car as he was leaving the parking lot, police said.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and Irvin was taken into custody.

He is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.

36.110579 -80.103220