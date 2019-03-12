× Lexington Senior High School coach fired after alleged inappropriate communication with a student

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington Senior High School coach and teacher was fired after alleged inappropriate communication with a student, according to Superintendent Dr. Anitra Wells.

Sergio Cruz, 29, was fired on Monday for “inadequate performance, immorality, insubordination, neglect of duty, failure to fulfill the duties and responsibilities imposed upon teachers.”

Cruz taught marketing and finance and was the head varsity baseball coach.

Cruz has not been criminally charged for his communication with the student, who was over 18 years old.

Wells did not give additional details about the inappropriate communication.