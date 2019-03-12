Historic carousel in Burlington being relocated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A historic icon in Burlington is getting restored and repaired. The Dentzel carousel is off in Ohio getting fixed up, but when it's back, it won't be in the same place.

"Even people who don't know the area, they know about the carousel and carousel events," said Bob Koshinskie, a Burlington resident. "It's definitely something Burlington has identified with."

One of the 14 Dentzel carousels in the country, is not where it normally sits in City Park.

"The carousel is actually out of its house here and has been sent to Marion, Ohio," said Morgan Lasater, community engagement manager for the City of Burlington.

And after a lengthy and costly restoration, it won't be put back in its original place.

"[We're] just moving it over a little to get it out of the 100-year flood plain area of the park, to ensure its safety," she said.

"It's amazing. If you've never been here during a flood, you'd be surprised how much water comes up through here," adds Koshinskie.

Two other amusement rides for kids, the cars ride and the planes ride, will also be moving away from low-lying land.

The diesel-powered miniature train will stay where it is.

But there are a lot of other new plans for the park.

"When the carouse does come back, we want to ensure it can be used not only during our warm months here in the south, but also all year round," Lasater said. "So we're looking at an enclosure that would facilitate that. We're [also] looking at adding some event space."

A space for parties and celebrations, holding up to 100 people, capitalizing on the charm of the carousel.

"There are people who come here for parties and people come here to have their wedding photos taken here," Koshinskie said.

The restoration and relocation will allow future generations a chance to take new memories for a ride.

"I rode the carousel. My children ride the carousel," Lasater said. "It truly has spanned generations and we're excited to bring it back here and let it continue to do that."

The carousel is expected to return to Burlington in the spring of 2021.

FOX8 is told they're working on plans and are starting to work with design teams on how to make their vision a reality.